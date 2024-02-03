President Akufo-Addo nominates 26 candidates for approval as DCEs, MCEs 

Accra, Feb.03, GNA—President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 26 candidates to be approved as District and Municipal Chief Executives.

The candidates are Prince Dormaa Amoah, Ahafo Ano North; Oscar Asare Andoh, Amansie West; Dr. Amoateng Augustine Kwasi, Nkoranza South; Mohammed Haruna, Pru East; Samson Gbolu, Sene East; Moses Arhinful Acquah, Awutu Senya West; Nana Kweku Abban, Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira, and Mavis Opokua Akonnor, Asuogyaman.

Others are Paddy Amponsah Douglas, Atiwa West; Prof. Edward Asante Antwi, New Juaben North; Owusu Arthur Emmanuel, Nsawam-Adoagyiri; Ebenezer Doku, Adentan, Ambrose Tsegah, Ga Central, Deborah Ampofo, Ga East; Michael Danquah, Weija Gbawe; Issah Chimsi Abdulai, East Mamprusi; Bulator Kwaku Patrick, Krachi West and Felix Owusu Gyimah, Nkwanta South.

The rest are Jacob K. Dumakawe, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba; Agana Albert Akugre, Bolga East; Anania Daniel Atampuba, Bawku West; Mahamud Forkah, Sissala West; Zuh Walter Wogbemase, Adaklu; Innocent Lynford Kwesi Tetteh, South Tongu; Alex Baidoo, Amenfi Central and Eric Essien, Nzema East.

In a letter addressed to Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and copied Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff, the President wrote, “Pursuant to my letter of 2nd February 2024, and in accordance with article 243 (1) of the Constitution, I have made the following nominations to the office of Chief Executive of the following Municipal and District Assemblies, pending their approval by their respective assemblies.”

GNA

