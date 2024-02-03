Zongo Chief prays future NDC government appoints MCE from Zongo 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Jan. 03, GNA – Alhaji Mohammed Nurudini Ta’al, Eastern Regional Fulani Chief, has appealed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider appointing a Municipal Chief Executive from the Zongo community if the NDC is voted back to power.

According to him, Zongo has not seen much development since the establishment of democratic governance in Ghana in 1992.

Surprisingly, he said no one from the community has been appointed as the MCE by any government, even though many of their elders and youth in the community have taken steps to improve themselves and become more knowledgeable.

“Most of our needs could have been solved if an MCE had come out of the community,” he stressed.

The Chief, who made the appeal during the Building Ghana Tour by Mr John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC, also appealed for the elevation of the Zongo Clinic to a polyclinic to improve the quality of health services to the people.

Mr Mahama said in his speech that their appeal had been listed among the concerns received from other groups and would be considered when voted in the coming general elections.

He said the Building Ghana Tour was a platform for him to meet and interact with diverse groups and individuals of Ghanaians to listen to their aspirations towards building a prosperous Ghana and inclusivity.

GNA

