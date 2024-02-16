Use funds judiciously to promote skill development; MCE urges PwDs

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, Feb. 16, GNA – Dr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has charged Persons with Disability (PwDs) to channel their share of the Assembly’s Common Fund into initiatives that would promote self-reliance, skill, and economic independence.

Dr. Amanquah said PwDs needed to utilise resources judiciously with utmost integrity as well as harness the power of innovation and entrepreneurship to create sustainable livelihoods and foster inclusive growth.

He said this during the disbursement of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to the people living with disabilities, explaining that the fund is used to champion the rights and dignity of PwDs.

He said this reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to creating an environment where every individual, regardless of their physical and cognitive abilities, would contribute meaningfully to society.

“The aim of the DACF for persons with disabilities is to minimise the prevalence of poverty among people living with disabilities, especially those outside the formal sector of employment, and enhance their social image through dignified labour,” he stated.

The MCE added that the beneficiaries could rely on the fund for various purposes, such as the procurement of devices, technical aids, income-generating activities, and the boost of educational opportunities, to enhance the capabilities of individuals with disabilities and the organisations they serve.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 PwD beneficiaries, comprising 13 males and nine females, received support in the form of double-door freezers, fridges, commercial sewing machines, and water storage tanks, among others.

Ms. Edna Parku, Head of Social Welfare and Community Development, said the disbursement of the items was to help bridge the gap of stigmatisation among people living with disabilities in the various communities, stressing that previous beneficiaries were making very good use of the resources and therefore urged the 22 beneficiaries to use theirs wisely.

“When you make good use of the resources, we’ll also be pleased to know that what we have given you is yielding a good results,” she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

