Unveiling Africa’s Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit: The Key to Unity and Prosperity

Accra, Feb. 08, GNA-In a realm where harmony intertwines with opportunity, an emerging society- the new Africa- is beckoning all seekers of enlightenment to converge on a nexus of transformation.

Africa’s Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit, an annual symposium by the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF), in collaboration with Daniel Robson’s Star Galaxy Media and other luminaries from across the globe, casts its enchanting spell once again.

In the heart of Africa, a convergence of dreams will unfold as dawn breaks over the sprawling landscapes of Ghana, with a symphony of voices resonating, summoning visionaries, innovators, and dream-weavers to partake in a voyage of collective empowerment.

Against a backdrop adorned with hues of cultural richness, the Summit stands as a beacon, illuminating pathways to peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

The two-day Summit will be under the auspices of the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) in partnership with Daniel Robson’s Star Galaxy Media scheduled for the 15th and 16 April 2024 at the Marriott Hotel.

It will be held under the theme: “The Importance of Peace in National. Development”.

The primary focus of the Summit is sustaining peace, before, during and after the December 7, 2024 elections.

The event would serve as a platform to provide participants with investment opportunities with trips to some of the country’s rich cultural heritage and tourism sites.

The threefold approach is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of peace, investment opportunities, and Ghana’s cultural heritage, the focus area of the DDLF.

The David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) is a constellation of leadership experts in partnership with the John C Maxwell-certified team members, Thunderbird School of Global Management (a unit of Arizona State University), Survivors Journey to Peace, V.J Alston Coaching & Consulting LLC and other international organizations with the aim to develop young men and women through mentorship, coaching and leadership training.

Its mission is to pioneer youth empowerment initiatives through coaching, mentorship, training, talent identification and skill development.

The aim is to change the quality of leadership through training and coaching and facilitate through leadership a way of connecting the talent of the youth to the job market through networking.

It is envisioned to provide a youth-led national platform that provides sustained avenues for youth empowerment and incorporates goal setting and understanding of emotional intelligence and inspiring students to want to become better leaders.

Daniel Ndlara Robson is the founder of Star Galaxy Media and the groundbreaking Zambezi Film Studios project in Zimbabwe.

So, clearly from the shores of Ghana to the vistas of Zimbabwe, Africa will continue to journey to a peaceful enlightenment.

As the Sun sets on this transcendent gathering, the echoes of unity and aspiration linger in the air, igniting a fervent desire to explore the treasures of peace and investment in Africa’s cultural diversity.

Through the lenses of tourism and cultural

exchange, the Summit, with support from Ghana’s National Peace Council, invites all to embark on a journey of discovery, where every step unveils a new chapter in the saga of Africa’s resilience and vibrancy.

Interested individuals and groups, organisations, governance experts, peace entrepreneurs, investment practitioners, members of the diplomatic corps, and business leaders are encouraged to embrace the enchantment, seize the moment, and embark on a voyage of discovery unlike any other.

To register for Africa’s Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit and become a catalyst for change, visit www.ddlfglobal.com.

Let your journey begin, for in unity lies the

key to unlocking Africa’s boundless potential.

GNA

