Government suspends 15 per cent electricity VAT for stakeholder engagement

Accra, Feb 7, GNA – The government has announced the suspension of the implementation of the 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption.

The suspension, the Ministry of Finance, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, February 7, said was to allow for further engagements with key stakeholders, including Organised Labour.

“The Ministry expects that these engagements will birth innovative, robust, and inclusive approaches to bridging the existing fiscal gap, while bolstering economic resilience,” the statement said.

GNA

