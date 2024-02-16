UNIMAC appoints Professor Eric Opoku Mensah Acting Vice Chancellor 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has announced the appointment of Professor Eric Opoku Mensah as the Acting Vice-Chancellor, effective February 08, 2024.

This follows the retirement of Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo.

A press statement made available to the Ghana News Agency said Prof. Opoku Mensah brought a wealth of experience and expertise in higher education management to the role, having served as the Deputy Rector and later, Rector of the Institute of Journalism, a constituent institute of the University.

The statement said he had served the academic community with distinction for several years and had a proven track record of leadership and innovation, exemplifying the core values of UniMAC through his dedication to academic excellence, research, and student welfare.

It said his vision for higher education aligned seamlessly with the University’s commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment that prepared students for success in the modern world.

“In his new capacity, Prof. Opoku Mensah will assume responsibility for guiding UniMAC through its ongoing pursuit of academic excellence, fostering collaboration among faculty, staff, and students, and advancing the University’s mission of becoming a globally recognised centre for excellence in the training of media, arts and communication professionals,” it added.

The statement said the University’s Governing Council and the entire UniMAC community extended their heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah on his appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

“We are confident that under his capable leadership, UniMAC will continue to thrive and uphold its rightful reputation,” the statement added.

Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah is a Rhetoric and Media Studies Scholar with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Language and a Master of Philosophy Degree from the University of Cape Coast.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he focused his doctoral research on an examination of the political communication of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He has a deep-seated research interest in Nkrumah’s pan-African rhetorical enterprise, his rhetorical artefacts, their formations, and how they have contributed to the creation of nationhood and citizenship in a burgeoning democratic society.

Prof. Opoku Mensah has attended many international conferences and workshops and also serves as a reviewer for several local and international journals in language and communication studies.

Again, he serves as an External Assessor for the National Accreditation Board (NAB), now Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and as an External Examiner for some public and private universities in Ghana.

He is a frequent visiting scholar at Uppsala University, Sweden, and has numerous peer-reviewed articles in both local and international Journals to his name.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

