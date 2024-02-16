Education Minister launches nationwide training programme for construction industry practitioners

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA -Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has launched a nationwide training programme for construction industry artisans, including contractors, to keep them abreast with new trends in e-procurement, cybersecurity and health and safety.

The training, under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, is part of plans to enhance capacity and leadership skills of members in partnership with the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF) and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

In all, 242 Constituent Members would be trained in the first phase of the programme with the Public Procurement Authority.Cyber Security Authority, and Ghana Institute of Safety and Environmental Professionals as Training Service Providers.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch, Dr Adutwum said the training was significant in today’s rapidly evolving data landscape, which has become the government’s flagship policies.

“As we witness the world increasingly embracing digitalization in various sectors, it is imperative that we equip ourselves with the necessary knowledge and skills to adapt and thrive,” he said.

He said in the digital era, electronic procurement was the way business is conducted, offering efficiency, transparency, and cost effectiveness like never before.

“By embracing these technologies, we can streamline processes, reduce paperwork, and enhance collaboration, ultimately leading to better outcomes.

However, with adoption of digital technologies also comes a critical need of cybersecurity.

“As we transition to digital platforms, we must remain vigilant against cyber threats and vulnerabilities. This training programme will not only empower you with the tools and techniques to safeguard assets, but also instill a culture of cyber awareness within your organisations and companies,” he said.

Dr Adutwum said while using information and communication technology in every aspect of life, it was essential to stay abreast of the latest advancements and best practices.

“I pray that this training will provide you with the knowledge and skills to leverage ICT effectively driving innovation and competitiveness in your respective domains,”he added.

Touching on health and safety, the Minister said the programme should underscore commitment when creating a conducive working environment, adding “we must fully protect the well-being of our workforce and possibly enhance productivity and resilience.”

Emmanuel Cherry, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said the overall objective of the nationwide training was to enhance the Skills, Knowledge, Capabilities.

Efficiency, Profitability, and Competitiveness of players in the Construction Industry.

Specifically, the training seeks to equip the participants to enhance the participation of the Contractors, Real Estate Developers, Artisans, in the

Electronic Procurement Policy and E-Commerce processes and reduce the incidence of Cyber-Security and Health and safety breaches in the Construction Industry.

It is also to allow for job retention and the creation of sustainable jobs in the Construction Industry and enhance the knowledge and skills of Contractors, Real Estate Developers, and Artisans in ICT, the Internet, and other modern software tools and programs needed for construction activities.

Chairman of the GHCCI, Emmanuel T. Martey, said the Chamber has been at the forefront of championing policies and strategies geared towards a conducive business environment for all players in the industry.

He said it was important for business players to be abreast with new trends in the operating environment to be competitive.

Dr Justice Amoh, the Executive Chairman of Justmoh Group of Companies, who chaired the opening ceremony, underscored the importance of the construction industry to socio-economic development and job creation.

He said contractors were always striving to achieve the best by delivering projects on schedule with high quality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

