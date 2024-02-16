EP Basic School celebrates ‘Chocolate Day’ with Keta market women 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (V/R), Feb. 16, GNA – Teachers and pupils of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Basic School in Keta Central, Volta Region, have celebrated this year’s “Chocolate Day” with market women to show them love.

“Our objective is to show love to our cherished parents in the market and also inculcate the spirit of love and care in the younger generations,” Madam Rebecca Geraldo Akumey, the Headteacher of the school, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

The teachers and students shared chocolates and other gifts with the market women.

Madam Akumey urged the public to support the youth, especially pupils, in their studies.

She called on the authorities address some of the challenges in the school such as the inadequate staffing, infrastructure deficit, lack of water, and the absence of a school feeding programme.

Some of the market women expressed joy at the gesture and commended the teachers and pupils for their kindness.

The National Chocolate Day is celebrated annually on February 14 to show love and care among couples, families, friends and loved ones.

