Two siblings arrested for disturbing court sittings

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, Feb. 05, GNA – Safianu Osumanu and Aishatu Osuman, two siblings who disrupted court sittings at the Ashiaman District Court, have been arrested by the Ashaiman police.

The two who accompanied their mother, Hamdiya Inusah, a landlady who has a case at the court, were arrested, handcuffed, and sent to the Ashiaman Divisional Police Headquarters after court proceedings.

Osuman, who stood up and started talking in the courtroom while the presiding judge, Mr Derick Eshun Parden, was giving his verdict on their mother’s case, was ushered outside by the police officer attached to the court after some resistance from him.

He, together with his sister, however, pushed and held the uniform of Inspector Tetteh Nartey, the prosecutor, hurling insults at him and alleging that he had taken a bribe from the complainant in their mother’s case.

Meanwhile, in the substantive case, the court heard that Inusah rented a room to a tenant at a cost of GHS2,400 for a number of years.

The prosecution said the tenant, who is the complainant in the case, vacated the room before the expiration of the tenancy agreement following a misunderstanding between them and demanded a refund of the money paid.

Inusah paid GHS 400 out of the money after the tenant reported the case to the Rent Control Department.

The prosecutor said the case was subsequently put before the court after her refusal to refund the remaining money.

The court therefore ordered Inusah to pay GHS 2,000 to the complainant and an additional GHs 500 in costs to the court.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

