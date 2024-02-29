Two remanded over Papaase riot 

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA - The Amasaman Circuit Court has remanded two persons into Police custody for allegedly taking part in a riot at Papaase, near Amasaman.

Nelson Ahiamedzi and Prince Asa alias Asafo were arraigned on a bench warrant.

Ahiamedzi pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit assault, cause harm, use of offensive weapon.

Prince and 15 others, who are on the run, were also charged with discharging guns or firearms in public, and possession of firearms and ammunition without authority.

However, Prince’s plea was rejected since he could only understand Nzema and there was no Nzema interpreter.

The Court, presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, requested that the Registrar provide him with an interpreter on the next adjourned date, March 12, 2024.

According to Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah, Papase and Chinto are two neighboring communities in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He said Nii Papa-Asa Ill is the Chief of Papase and witness, while Nana Fianko Ababio II is the Chief of Chinto.

Both Chiefs are related, but are deeply divided due to land disputes, the Court heard.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the complainant, Eric Dodzi, and the victims, who include De-Graft Addotey, Emmanuel Ackah Otoo, Grace Quaye, Sowah Justice, and Christopher Neequaye live in Papase, but support the Chinto Chief.

He said that Ahiamedzi, also from Papase, is a supporter of Nii Papa-Asa II.

On April 18, 2021, Nana Fianko Ababio III led some people who confronted some members of the Zongo Community over a Mosque land at Chinto which Nii Papa Asa III is laying claim to.

The prosecution said the Zongo Community made a complaint to the Kotoku Police and the case was receiving attention.

It said however that on April 20, 2021, at about 0930 hours, Dodzi sent his damaged shirts to Florence Commey, another witness and seamstress, to be mended at Papase for him, noting that the witness’s shop is located opposite the Papase Palace.

He said that Nii Papa Asa IIl, who was in front of his palace with the accused, Torgbui Boni II alias K.K, Prince Asa alias Asafoatse Kaka, and Ahiamedzi, recognized Dodzi as one of the Chinto Chief’s supporters who went to assault the Zongo Community.

The prosecution said Nii Papa Asa III followed him to the tailoring shop and took a hammer from a deaf and dumb carpenter working there at the time.

Nii Asa IIl began pounding Dodzi with the hammer and was later joined by Torgbui Boni II, Prince, and Martey.

He said with the help of Torgbui Boni II and Ahiamedzi, Dodzi was beaten mercilessly.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said De-Graft Adotey, Sowah, Otoo, and Grace Quaye, who were sitting at the Okada station near the palace, heard about the situation and went to Dodzi’s rescue.

This incensed the accused, who went in for pump action guns from the palace and fired at them, injuring each of them.

Nii Asa IIl then led a party of men, including Torgbui Boni II, Prince, Ali Yakubu alias Asa Baba, Asafoatse Martey, and others, who were armed with pump action weapons and pistols, to surround the Palace.

He said at about 1500 hours, Christopher Neequaye, a victim, unknowingly alighted from a motorcycle in front of of Papase Palace.

He was also identified as one of the Chinto Chief’s supporters, so the group, including the accused, fired gunshots at him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The prosecution said Thelma Neequaye, the victim’s sister who was at the scene, ran to rescue him and was also injured in the buttocks from pellets fired at her.



She fled to hide and later saw the victim being carried to the Papase Palace; the Court heard.

He said that Thelma heard her brother yelling for help in the Palace and ran to Chinto to alert the Chief and elders about the shooting and abduction of her brother.

The Chinto and Papase youths who supported the Chinto Chief came out in large numbers, armed with stones, to vandalize Nii Asa’s palace in search of their brother, oblivious that Christopher Neequaye had been driven out of the palace and abandoned at Abanman near Adjen Kotoku.

The prosecution said that Chief Superintendent of Police Mr. Michael Ofosu Anim, Adjen Kotoku District Police Commander, led six patrol teams to the Papase palace area to restore order.

He said that police officers retrieved nine spent cartridges from the Palace for investigation.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said a good Samaritan, one Donne Agonde, who was passing with his motorcycle rescued Chrstopher and sent him to the Amasaman Government Hospital.

He said a report was lodged with the Kotoku Police and medical forms were issued to the complainants and the victims to attend hospital.

The accused persons were apprehended, and efforts are being made to arrest the other culprits.

The prosecution said Neequaye who was later sent from the Nsawam Government Hospital to the Koforidua Central Hospital before being transferred again to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



He is still on admission in a critical condition.

After their cautioned statements, they were arraigned, Prosecution told the Court.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

