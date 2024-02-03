There’s no contract for supply of ‘One Drop’ as disinfectant for water treatment — GWCL

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Feb 3, GNA – The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has refuted claims by Mr Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, that the Company was importing a product called ‘One Drop’ for the purpose of water treatment.

GWCL, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said it had not “substituted” chlorine, the traditional chemical for water treatment, for ‘One Drop’, and that there was no contract for the supply of the product.

Mr Sam George, speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, on Thursday February 1, 2024, alleged that the government was procuring ‘One Drop’ for water treatment, although the product had not received approval from regulatory bodies in Ghana as a disinfectant.

He expressed concern about the safety of the product, adding that the product had not been sanctioned for use in countries like the United Kingdom, USA, and Norway.

Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager PR & Communications, GWCL, responding to the claims, said the disinfectant being used for water treatment were Chlorine Gas, Calcium Hypochlorite granules and Chlorine Tablets, which were all in adequate supply at the Company’s treatment plants and warehouses.

He added that decisions regarding the adoption of new water treatment technologies were made in consultation with stakeholders and regulatory bodies, like the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, and “communicated transparently to the public”.

“By GWCLs internal procedures, management reserves the right to act on a positive evaluation report by writing to either the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for sole sourcing or to advertise for competitive tendering processes. No contract has been awarded by GWCL for the supply of the ‘One Drop’ disinfectant for water treatment.

“The current disinfectants being used for water treatment are Chlorine Gas, Calcium Hypochlorite granules and Chlorine Tablets which are all Chlorine-based disinfectants. All these disinfectants are in adequate quantities at our various treatment plants and warehouses,” the statement stressed.

GWCL said it was committed to providing safe, clean, and potable water to the citizens, and “uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance” in its operations.

The Company asked stakeholders not to spread “unfounded allegations that may undermine public trust and integrity” in its operations.

“We remain open to constructive dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders to advance the common goal of improving water quality and access in Ghana.

“Management of GWL kindly requests that the Member of Parliament and all well-meaning members of the public refrain from disseminating information that has not been officially confirmed by the Ghana Water Limited or any relevant government agency,” the statement added.

GNA

