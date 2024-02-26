The Sanctuary Montessori launches 10th Anniversary  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Anaji (W/R), Feb. 26, GNA – The Sanctuary Montessori School at Anaji in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region has launched its 10th anniversary celebration, unveiling its Anniversary Logo to mark a decade of impactful academic excellence.

The celebration, which would be climaxed in December 2024, is on the theme: “A Decade of Excellence and Values Guided by Faith”.

Some monthly activities lined up are; sharing of transformational stories, Family ‘Decafest,’ Parenting seminar, community charity project, and the 10th Anniversary Achievements and Awards.

There would also be a career day, staff dinner and honouring of the school’s founder.

Pastor Prosper Asamoah, the Proprietor of the school, said the celebration was to hoist the flags of faith, values and excellence in the past 10 years of establishing the Montessori.

He noted that as a Christian institution, the school had over the years created the environment needed to inspire, nurture, develop and empower children to unearth their unique potentials to prepare them for the future.

“We apply the best methods for the best outcome in our every endeavour, and always looking for better ways of exceeding expectations of our stakeholders because in all that we do, we uphold our core values of integrity, transparency, excellence and hardwork,” he said.

Pastor Asamoah thanked the teaching, non-teaching staff, parents, and other stakeholders for their efforts and contributions that had ensured the success of the school for the past decade.

Madam Dora Nana E. Yawson, the Headmistress, commended the staff for their dedication in upholding the core values and principles of the school.

She gave the assurance that the school would continue to lay a good educational foundation for the children to nurture them to become productive citizens in future.

Madam Wilhelmina Andoh-Mensah, the Examination Officer at the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Education Office, congratulated The Sanctuary Montessori School for their 10th anniversary, saying they had embodied academic excellence in the municipality.

The school offers basic education ranging from pre-school to the Junior High School (JHS) levels.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

