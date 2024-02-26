Old Students of St Mary’s SHS hold career guidance for students 

By Edward Williams

Lolobi (O/R), Feb. 26, GNA – The Saint Mary’s Seminary Senior High School, Lolobi, Old Boys Association (SMOBA), has organised an educational forum and career guidance for students of the institution.

It was aimed at exposing the students to career opportunities available and help them choose suitable ones after school.

Mr Kporku S. Norbert, National General Secretary, SMOBA on behalf of Mr Theophilus Dzimega (Esq), SMOBA National President, urged the students to continue to be disciplined and excel in their academic performances.

He said the Association would work on infrastructure deficits of the school, especially the library to aid in teaching and learning.

Mr Dzimega said the Association also planned to organise a medical screening to ensure that students were in good health, adding that there would also be a “home coming” event to enable students fraternise with past students.

Mr Attimakpor Kudjo Mawufemor, National Organizer, SMOBA, noted that the career guidance with the students would direct them to chart their path and also take their studies seriously.

He noted that the Association was putting in measures to organise such events quarterly to enable past students in different professions engage students on exploring such careers.

Mr Francis Dimake (Esq), Private legal Practitioner, admonished the students to be serious with academic works if they aspired to enter the legal profession in the future.

He noted that the Association would also offer the needed support for brilliant but needy students.

Dr Abraham Gaitu, Optometrist and CEO of Salaria Eyemed, urged the students to choose mentors in the field of profession they aspired to become.

He also called on them to develop interest in entrepreneurial skills, be innovative and build excellent networks towards the future.

Dr Harrison G. Coffie, Senior Lecturer, Ho Technical University, tasked the students to always remember why they were in school and where they wanted to be when they completed.

He noted that students who had passion for solving problems could consider venturing into the engineering field.

Colonel (Rtd) Steve Asem told the students to be focused since there was nothing they could not achieve when they worked towards it.

He urged them to put maximum efforts in their final results to make their parents proud and never forget that pursuing careers in future hinged on their success in the examinations.

Reverend Father Felix Akpah, Headmaster of the School, expressed gratitude to the old students for prioritising the future of their little ones.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

