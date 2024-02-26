Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Assembly elects former Presiding Member 

Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Feb 26, GNA – Mr Napoleon Nsarkoh-Tawiah, a former Presiding Member (PM) of Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District, has been re-elected to continue to steer the affairs of the district in the next two years.

Mr Nsarkoh-Tawiah, who went unopposed, garnered 38 YES votes representing 82.6 per cent and two No votes of the 40 members present.

The AAK District Assembly is made up of 31 elected and 13 government appointees, including the DCE.

Mrs Juliana Mensah, the District Magistrate, administered the oath of allegiance, secrecy and official to Mr. Nsarkoh-Tawiah.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Nsarkoh-Tawiah said he was over-whelmed by the confidence exhibited by his colleagues and pledged his commitment towards the development of the district.

He called for unity among members and urged them to avoid engaging in partisan politics in order not to derail development in their various communities.

GNA

