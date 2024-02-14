The President’s reshuffle has come too late – Minority  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 14, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament Wednesday said with only 10 months to the 2024 general election, the reshuffle announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has come a little too late.

The Caucus explained that the newly nominated ministers might not even have the opportunity to settle down and make an impact, considering the limited time.

Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, said this on the Floor of Parliament in reaction to the President’s reshuffle announcement.

In a statement dated February 14, 2024, signed and issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, the President announced some changes made in the ministerial positions, which take immediate effect.

“The President personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the ministers and deputy ministers who have exited Government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office, which helped in the realisation of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven (7) years, and wished each of them well in their future endeavours,” it said.

Following the reshuffle, President Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament for prior approval the names of the new persons for appointment as ministers and deputy ministers of state by articles 78, 79 and 256 of the Constitution.

“…Mr Speaker, we on this side of the House describe the President’s reshuffling as dead on arrival and a little too late,” Mr Buah said.

“Mr Speaker, the people of Ghana have called on this president in the last seven years when it became obvious that some of his ministers were not performing.”

“It went to the extent that some majority members of Parliament insisted and held a press conference for the President to make these changes before the boat capsized… it is obvious that the President refused until the boat capsized.”

Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, a Majority Chief Whip, said the reshuffling was in the bosom of the President and notwithstanding how late the Minority perceived it, it had taken effect.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, though nothing was exciting about the reshuffling, it would be referred to the Appointments Committee as it was directed by the Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin.

“Mr Speaker, a report will be brought to the House and colleagues will have ample time to make the necessary comments regarding the nominees and take a decision,” he said.

He, therefore, encouraged the Majority Chief Whip to focus on the Business of the House considering the pressure on the Majority side.

GNA

