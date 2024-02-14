Oti Region: Residents jubilate over reshuffle of Makubu 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb 14, GNA – Some residents in the Oti Region Wednesday took to the streets in jubilation over the Ministerial Reshuffle that affected the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu.

The residents said they supported President Akufo-Addo’s bold decision to change the minister, who they claim was “non-performing and running a one-man show”.

Some of the residents, holding leaves amidst singing and dancing, said the change was a “good breather for the region.”

Mr Gesaloge Francis Boyesah Okoro, the Regional Coordinator of Disability Desk-Oti Region, alleged that the Minister failed to pay attention to issues affecting the members.

An insider from the New Patriotic Party in the region said the youth had toiled for the party and deserved to be rewarded but the minister did not give them any opportunity.

GNA

