Sissala East Assembly fails to elect Presiding Member for the second time 

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu, (UWR), Feb. 26, GNA – The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has failed in its second attempt to get a Presiding Member ended in a stalemate after two rounds of voting.

In the second round of voting, which took place at the Sissala East Municipal supervised by the Electoral Commission, the two contestants, Mr Adamu Osman Kajia secured 13 votes, a decrease from the 16 votes he obtained in the initial session 10 days ago.

On the other hand, Mr Peter Forkor Nandzo obtained 17 votes, an increase from the 12 votes he received in the first session.

One vote was rejected while one Assembly member was absent.

Unable to gather the two-thirds majority, the Electoral Commission after a short break called for a third round of voting where Mr Peter Forkor Nandzo got 16 votes and Mr Adamu Osman Kajia had 15 votes.

Mr Charles Oteng Bonsra, the Sissala East Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission adjourned voting for a later date.

This is the second meeting of the Assembly to choose a Presiding Member, which proved unsuccessful.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

