Mason convicted for defiling primary four pupil  

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Feb 26, GNA – The Tarkwa Circuit Court has convicted a mason to 15 years Imprisonment for defiling a primary four pupil in an uncompleted building at Himan-Prestea in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

Thomas Aboagye, alias Mfantse, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and the presiding judge, Mrs Hathia Ama Manu before sentencing accused to fifteen years imprisonment in hard labour, warned him never to repeat such shameful act.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, said the complainant, is a farmer and grandfather of the victim, who is ten-year-old.

She said the complainant, victim and Aboagye lived in the same vicinity at Himan-Prestea.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said on Thursday February 1, 2024, around 1730 hours Aboagye gave the victim GH¢10.00 and lured her into an uncompleted building in the neighborhood and defiled her.

According to the prosecution, a witness in the case chanced on Aboagye, while he was having sexual intercourse with the victim and managed to arrest him.

She said the case was reported at the Prestea Police Post where the convict was detained and during interrogation he admitted the offence.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim, and it was later returned to the police fully endorsed.

GNA

