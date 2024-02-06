Setting financial goals critical for financial freedom

Accra, Feb. 06, GNA – Mrs Miriam Maku Amissah, Head of Client Experience at Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS), has encouraged young Ghanaians to set financial goals early in life.

She said this at the “Smart Start Finance Series – Start the Year Right Conference 2024” held at the Stanbic Incubator.

Mrs Amissah told the participants that the best time to begin setting their financial goals was immediately.

She said: “A new year provides an excellent opportunity for you to assess the past year and begin to set achievable goals for the new year. Just like most religious bodies have themes for the year, we must also have themes regarding our finances.

“It is important to set financial goals because they affect whatever plans are set for the year. Whether it is weight loss goals, personal growth, or academic goals, they all involve money. Therefore, to have a fruitful year, you must set financial goals to help you achieve your personal goals.”

Mrs Amissah noted that setting financial goals could be difficult as many setbacks hindered people from achieving set goals.

She said, however, there were hacks for overcoming the setbacks.

“One of the things that I advise is to seek professional advice for your financial goals. Getting a professional who understands how the market works is necessary to explain things to you and guide you in setting practical goals that will bring about the best results,” she said.

Mrs Amissah said people could also implement systems for accountability, adding that: “If you do not have someone you are accountable to, it is easy to get tired along the way. You must have a support system that helps you get things done.”

She emphasised that goals could change within the year and so it was necessary to update them.

She said people must also learn from their mistakes and develop better ways to achieve their goals.

“As the year goes on, your goals may change rapidly, and you may have to make some swift decisions to update your goals. Do not give up when you face a stumbling block; strategise and modify your goals to fit you better,” she said.

The “Smart Start Finance Series – Start The Year Right Conference 2024” is a financial literacy event hosted by D. Bredu Financial Academy.

Geared towards young individuals, the conference aims to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge for effective financial management and growth.

The primary goal is to enhance financial literacy among the youth, contributing to a more financially informed and empowered generation.

