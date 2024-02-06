Clemonic Company Limited adjudged “Best Ghacem Cement Distributor” for 2023

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA – Clemonic Company Limited has been adjudged the “Best Ghacem Cement Distributor” for 2023 at the Ghacem Customer Appreciation Night.

Maintaining its top position since 2021, Clemonic Company Limited continues to demonstrate industry standards in distribution efficiency and customer service.

The 25th anniversary event was on the theme: “Cement is for Life.”

Awellam Company Limited and PH World Co Limited were also awarded the second and third positions respectively.

A statement issued in Accra said these distinguished companies were celebrated with awarded with plaques and trucks for their exceptional performance in the industry.

Additionally, Monolo Plant Limited received the award for the “Overall Direct Customer” award, highlighting their significant contribution to the sector.

Dr. Ishmeal Yamson, a Board Member of the Ghacem Board, said there was a need for all partners to be united and collaborate among themselves together with distributors and Management of Ghacem to enable them stay competitive.

Dr. Frank Huber, Managing Director of Ghacem acknowledged the loyalty and commitment demonstrated by distributors and reaffirmed Ghacem’s position as a beacon of reliability, stability, and trust.

Dr. Huber assured stakeholders of Ghacem’s dedication to being socially responsible and continuing its role as a Nation Builder.

Nana Prah Agyeinsaim VI, the Ghacem Foundation Chairman, expressed gratitude to organisers for acknowledging the contribution of distributors to their business.

Since 1967, Ghacem has grown alongside the nation, weathering storms, embracing challenges, and celebrating triumphs.

The customers were acknowledged as architects of Ghacem’s success, pillars of its growth, and the inspiration for its innovation.

Their trust, loyalty, and partnership have propelled Ghacem forward, leaving an enduring mark on the landscape of Ghana.

