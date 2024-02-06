Stanbic Chief Executive inspires youth to embrace journey of discovery

Accra, Feb 6, GNA – Mr Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, has called on young graduates to embrace the journey of discovery as they begin their lives out of school.

Mr Asomaning said this when he delivered an address at the graduation ceremony for the College of Humanities, University of Ghana.

Sharing his experience some 28 years ago as a graduate, he said there would be an array of career choices and paths to post-tertiary education, which required that one took advantage of every opportunity that came.

“Becoming a banker was not at the top of my list, but here I am today, about to complete my 27th year in banking. Through it all, one important lesson that I have learned is to embrace the journey of discovery,” he said.

He added that: “It’s perfectly okay to not have every detail of your path mapped out right away. I did not have mine on the day of graduation. My plea to you, therefore, is to allow yourself the freedom to explore your interests, take on new challenges, and trust that your unique path will unfold over time.”

Mr Asomaning also urged the graduates to be balanced in their expectations in pursuing their dreams and what life would present to them.

“Life often takes unexpected turns, and being open to different possibilities can lead to fulfilling and rewarding opportunities you might not have anticipated. My willingness to explore further academic opportunities opened a plethora of professional opportunities worldwide,” he said.

Mr Asomaning asked the graduates to enhance their skills through continuous learning, professional certifications, and capitalise on networking opportunities.

“Explore internships, freelance work, or volunteering to build a robust portfolio. Your journey doesn’t have to be linear – be open to diverse opportunities,” he encouraged them.

“Additionally, consider entrepreneurship by researching, developing a business plan, and networking with potential collaborators or investors. The entrepreneurial path offers independence and a chance to make a lasting impact. Embrace the entrepreneurial spirit and let your creativity flourish,” he said.

Mr Asomaning urged the graduates to cherish the relationships formed during their time at the university and stay connected to their alma mater, noting that such bonds would be critical in shaping their lives.

The ceremony, held at the Great Hall, was attended by members of the University administration, faculty, and family and friends of the graduates.

GNA

