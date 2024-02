Accra, Feb 14, GNA – The ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration being staged by some Sports Journalists is underway in Accra.

Sports Journalist Saddick Adams, one of the lead conveners of the demonstration, told Ghana News Agency on Sunday that they had outlined some proposals that sought new structural reforms in Ghana’s football.

Here are some photographs from the event.

