Rotary Club donates to the Complementary Education Agency, Kpone-Katamanso Office

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Kpone, Feb. 23, GNA – The Tema Community 25 Zone of the Rotary Club has donated assorted items to the Kpone-Katamanso municipal office of the Complementary Education Agency (CEA).

The items that were to aid in the agency’s education activities included assorted reading materials, board markers, pens, pencils, and exercise books.

Mr Don Pomary, the Service Project Director of the Rotary Club, presented the items, and said the club aims to bring people together to help provide humanitarian services around the world as well as support adult literacy.

Mr Pomary said his outfit was committed to promoting integrity and advancing solutions to the world’s most persistent issues, which included the promotion of peace, supporting education, and protecting the environment, among others.

He said learners under the Complementary Education Agency’s programmes should take their academics seriously, stressing that education has no age limit.

Mr Zac Abrahams, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director of the Complementary Education Agency (CEA), thanked the club for their kind gestures and pledged that the items would be used for the intended purpose.

Mr Abrahams urged the learners to take good care of the books to preserve them for the next batch of learners to also benefit.

He said in 2023, his outfit embarked on several community engagements with residents of Papa Y3 and Peace Land to educate them on the new mandates of the agency.

He added that CEA, in collaboration with CHRAJ, also educated the Bethlehem branch of the Ghana Hairdressers’ and Beauticians Association on its mandates and on conflict resolution.

He said the agency would organise some skills training in liquid and bar soap making for interested residents in the first half of this year.

The adult learners thanked the club and appealed for an information and communication centre to help them stay abreast in the technological world.

