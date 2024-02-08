Residents of Keta Central lament poor road conditions in township 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), Feb 8, GNA – Residents at Keta Central of the Volta Region are lamenting the poor nature of roads in the township, which is affecting economic and tourism activities.

The road network, which covers about 10 kilometres, includes the Lagoon View Road, Market Street, Library Road, Fort Treet, Chapman Road, EP Lane, GCB Road, Togbi James Ocloo Road, and Amegashie Afeku Road, among others.

The status of these road networks remained poor over decades, a situation residents described as unfair due to the economic and tourism potential of the town.

Some residents, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed their frustrations over the matter.

“We have endured this situation for so long and we cannot take it anymore, the authorities should do something about it for us…these bad roads affect our sales every day, and people find it difficult to come around to purchase,” one businessman said.

Mr Tamekloe Ben, a native, said: “These roads have been like this ever since I was born for over five decades now, which kind of neglect is this, meanwhile this town is the administrative capital of the Anlo Kingdom, we are begging the Government and the municipal assembly to do something about it for us.”

In July 2023, work was started on portions of the road around the Market, which residents hoped would help solve the situation, but the work is yet to continue after seven months now.

Mr Richard Gameli, a youth activist, told the Ghana News Agency how they planned to mount pressure on the authorities.

“We are heavily disappointed seven months now, we are calling on the authorities to bring the contractor back to work latest by April this year, if not we will mount pressure on them heavily,” he said.

Keta Central, which is the capital of the Keta Municipality, currently houses major economic, tourist and educational assets including the Keta Main Market, Keta Shopping Mall, GCB Bank, Nursing and Midwifery Training College, businesses, hotels and beach resorts on the four-kilometre beautiful sandy beaches, serving as a major recreational centre for hundreds of residents.

GNA

