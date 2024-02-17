“Remembering” — New dance theatre production goes live next Saturday 

Accra, Feb 17. GNA – A new dance theatre production depicting the journey of enslaved Africans across the Atlantic Ocean would be staged at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The show, titled: “Remebering”, is a collaboration between the National Dance Company, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, and Jamal Gaines creative outlet from the United States, and other amateur groups.

The production “explores the nature of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade to reflect long forgotten memories”.

It again tells the story of forced voyage of enslaved Africans to the “new world”, and highlights emancipation and black history.

“Remebering, reflects on the slave feelings of melancholy and despair, elicits the horrors of the tightly packed men, women and children chained, …and the use of guns,” a statement from the National Theatre read.

The story, according to the organisers, would be “presented through traditional and contemporary dance movements, demonstration and narrations, with drumming and music to thrill audience to the powerful journey”.

The piece also celebrates cultural heritage, address challenges and honours “those who pave the way for a brighter future”.

It begins at 7pm next Saturday at a rate of GH¢50.00 for adults and GH¢30.00 for students.

GNA

