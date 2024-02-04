Kadjebi 2024 BECE candidates starts mock examination on February 5  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Feb. 4, GNA-All is set for the commencement of mock examination for 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Kadjebi District on Monday, February 5.

A total of 1,285 candidates including 612 males and 673 females would take part in the weeklong examination.

They are all from 49 Public Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the district.

Mr Christopher Agorkle, the Kadjebi District Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the examination was meant to prepare the candidates adequately for the upcoming BECE billed for June 2024 and that candidates’ parents contributed money for the examination material.

‘This is what we have been doing, and the results keep improving”, he said.

The Examination Officer wished them well in the examination.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

