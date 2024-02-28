President Akufo-Addo, global leadership discuss irregular migration, conflicts in Africa 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA –President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the global community should collaborate to address migration issues objectively for the benefit of humanity.

“The fullest potential and benefits of human migration will remain elusive in the absence of effective international cooperation and greater solidarity,” he stated.

The President noted that the combined effects of demographic trends in many parts of the world indicated that migration would become increasingly necessary over the next several decades for countries of all income levels.

He was addressing the opening session of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum, in Accra, a high-level multi-stakeholder programme being hosted by Ghana.

The two-day programme is being supported by Germany and Norway and has in attendance representatives of a cross-section of the global community, including the United Nations (UN), the European Union and the West African Regional bloc, ECOWAS.

It seeks to build regional capacity to mitigate migration and conflicts in Africa.

The forum will discuss topics such as climate change and migration in West Africa, community resilience to climate change and conflict, irregular migration, and transnational organised crime.

President Nana Akufo-Addo pointed out that in an increasingly multipolar world, as typified by the BRICS countries’ significant influence, critical issues about human relationships in the context of migration, as well as the structures and institutions that organize them, had emerged.

“First, what form of global cooperation might enhance the mutual benefits of migration for both countries of origin and destination?

“Secondly, under what conditions might population movement transform into threats to security, and what preventive mechanisms exist?

“Thirdly, how might scholarly and policy discourses on migration depoliticise and decolonise?

“Fourthly, how does migration influence societal resilience?”

President Nana Akufo-Addo hoped the forum would help address some of the pertinent challenges associated with migration to foster peace and security in Africa.

He lauded the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center for convening the forum, as well as the German and Norwegian Governments for their worthy partnership.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unwavering efforts to promote peace in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Leonardo Santos Simao, the UN’s Special Representative for West Africa, and the Sahel, welcomed the idea behind the organisation of the forum, saying the UN was worried about the increasing conflicts in the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

