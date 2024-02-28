Child Rights International case on streetism dismissed by Supreme Court 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA- Child Rights International’s (CRI) suit seeking to enforce the rights of street children has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The CRI had gone to court to seek among others that the government should ensure the rights of street children by taking them off the streets and given better education in fulfilment of the 1992 Constitution.

The seven-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo held that CRI lawyers failed to properly invoke the original jurisdiction of the apex court although CRI held a good case.

Mr Bright Appiah told journalists at the Supreme Court premises that they would be studying the decision of the Court and if there was the need to come back, they would do so.

The suit was filed to address security threats child streetism was posing to the country.

CRI had gone to court seeking a declaration that the government of Ghana was in breach of Articles 15 (1), (2), 13 (1) and 35 (4) of the 1992 Constitution, for not taking steps to ensure that children received special protection against exposure to physical and moral hazards as enshrined in the Constitution.

It is seeking an order directed at the government to define penalties for child exploitation in terms of economic exploitation.

CRI is also seeking among others an order directed at the government to provide rules and procedures to be followed in terms of provision of free basic medical services to poor children, and children on the streets.

