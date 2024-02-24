Paris Olympic qualifiers: Black Queens arrive in Zambia for second leg encounter

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana arrived in Ndola, Zambia, on Saturday for their second leg Olympic qualifier against Zambia on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The Black Queens suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the penultimate qualifying encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium against their Zambian counterparts, who are among the best women’s teams on the continent.

Rachael Kundananji’s well-taken first-half strike was enough to secure the win for the Zambians, who would be firm favourites to progress to the next round.

However, the Black Queens, who have recorded some massive away wins in the qualifiers, would be aiming to replicate the same performances to upset the odds.

The winner of this tie would progress to the fourth and final round of qualifiers, where they would meet the winner of the Morocco and Tunisia qualifying encounter.

The Black Queens, who have never qualified for the Olympics, face a stern test to overcome the Zambia hurdle but have the quality on their side to overturn the deficit.

