Out-going Health Minister grateful to President Akufo-Addo for opportunity to serve Ghana 

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Feb. 28, GNA – Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the former Health Minister, has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him an opportunity to serve the country for seven years in that capacity.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu described the moment as “very historic” because no health minister had ever served for that length of time within the fourth republican democratic dispensation of the country.

He stated President Akufo-Addo called to inform him about strengthening governance and the need to inject some fresh blood into his team to further the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) chance of winning the Election 2024, hence the ministerial reshuffle.

Addressing a gathering of NPP supporters, council of elders, traditional rulers, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives at his residence at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, Mr. Agyemang-Manu admitted President Akufo-Addo had the sole prerogative to appoint or relieve an appointee of his/her post.

“I want to thank the President for the opportunity to serve in his government. This is not the first ministerial reshuffle to happen, as it happened in ex-Presidents John Agyekum Kufour and John Dramani Mahama’s governments. I have not scandalized any person or acted inappropriately. The President took the decision out of his own,” he said.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said serving on behalf of the people meant strict accountability and thus required rendering an account of his stewardship to them.

He assured the people of ample time to participate in the Municipal Assembly’ meetings whenever possible for the continuous progress of the municipality.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu expressed appreciation to the constituents for their encouragement, saying that would strengthen his resolve to work harder to push development of the constituency to the next level if the electorate retained him in the 2024 parliamentary election.

