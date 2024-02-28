National Amputee Football appeals for support 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – The National Amputee Football Association of Ghana (NAFAG) has made an appeal for support as the team, prepares the 2024 Africa Amputee Football Cup Nations (AAFCON) to be staged in Egypt, Cairo.

At a press conference, held in Accra at the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Head Office, Mr. Mohammed Huzair, Secretary General (SG) said it was important for the team to part-take in this year’s competition as the defending champions.

He said the tournament serves as a qualification for the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup adding that failure to participate in the continental competitions means, the team would not be going to the world cup.

“We need funds to carry out camping, transportations and air ticket for players, operations, administration cost, including tickets to send supporters and management to the AAFCON from April 18-26, 2024.

“We are calling on government, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Non-governmental Organisations, corporate bodies, individuals to come and support us,” he said.

He said NAFAG has been neglected by the state just like the other sporting disciplines, “just like other sporting disciplines amputee football has also received a high neglect by government and the cooperate world and the Ghanaians in general.

“Our situation has been and continue to be very bad over the years, our budgetary requirements are usually neglected by the right people as a result our officials and players have to contribute to cater for activities, before, during and after competitions.”

Mr. Stephen Richard Obeng, Head Coach of the association (The Black Challenge) said it was important for the government to pay attention to Amputee Football as they were many amputee persons with a lot of talent and needed the support of the state to excel. at top competitions.

“To some of us, managing amputee is a ministry and a calling and if we don’t do it well God would not forgive us.

“To pick someone on the street, train him to get a job is not easy, but very important and helpful,” he noted.

Mr. Emmnuel Akpabli, Welfare Officer for the team appealed to government to pay much attention to disabled persons.

Mr. Ali Jara Technical Director for the team said the team has been struggling from the beginning, “our team has suffered enough and anytime we need support it takes the media to speak on our behalf why is that so?”

GNA

