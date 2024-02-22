Nuclear Power Programme apex body must be operational to meet timelines 

By Albert Oppong-Ansah

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the government to take the necessary steps to activate the operations of the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organisation (GNPPO).

He said that, given that technical coordination on Ghana’s nuclear power programme was already underway, the Presidency should expedite the reconstitution of the GNPPO membership to ensure that the technical team had the resources it required to complete its activities on time.

The GNPPO is the advisory body in charge of coordinating the Nuclear Power Programme.

Former President Kufuor made the call after the Board Chairman and Management of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) visited him in Accra to brief him on the status of the nuclear power project.

The delegation was led by Prof. Benjamin. J. B. Nyarko, NPG Board Chairman, Dr Kwaku Aning, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Dr Stephen Yamoah, the Executive Director of NPG, Mr. Franklin Addai, the NPG Board Secretary, and Mrs Bellona-Gerard Vittor-Quao, the Public Affairs Manager, NPG.

Former President Kufuor urged the team responsible for vendor selection to ensure transparency, value for money, and compliance with technical requirements.



He said the technology adopted should drive industrial and economic growth.

He also recommended the NPG follow up on every requirement, seek appropriate assistance, and engage effectively with the public and community on the progress made and the prospects inherent in the project for the nation.

Former President Kufuor encouraged the NPG and Ghana Atomic Energy Commission to ensure that their expert scientists develop entrepreneurial skills to enhance their market relevance.

He assured the group that he supported the Project and was ready and willing to champion any action and serve as a liaison when needed.

Prof. Benjamin Nyarko discussed with Former President Kufuor the Project’s core areas, including site selection/prioritization, vendor engagements, engagement of stakeholders, and project funding.

Although successive Presidents have contributed to the country’s nuclear power development, Former President Kufuor saw it as part of the solution to the country’s energy issues.

He established a Presidential Committee, chaired by the late Professor Adjei-Bekoe, which recommended that Ghana could achieve nuclear electricity generation capacity in a short period if political will and necessary resources were allocated on time.

The committee projected a nuclear electricity generating capacity for the country by 2018.

