Assemblyman of Apuwongo pledges to promote development 

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Apuwongo, (U/E) Feb 22, GNA- Mr Roger Apulonge Abagre, the Assemblyman elect for the Apuwongo/Yikene Electoral Area in the Bongo district of the Upper East Region has reiterated his readiness to foster unity and push for development in the area.

According to him, the area was bedevilled with many development challenges including inadequate access to potable water, school infrastructure challenges, especially in basic schools and a poor road network which affected progress.

Mr Abagre who was a member of the recently dissolved Assembly, pledged to foster unity among the electorates and community, to ensure the development of the area.

He stressed the need for unity and said, “If we work hand in hand, we will be able to do something for the development of the area.”

He made the pledge in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bongo after the inauguration of Assembly members.

According to him, Assemblies over relied on the central government for development projects and sometimes were unable to obtain the needed support to carry out the projects in their areas because of the limited resources and added that with unity and commitment, they could turn their fortunes around.

He indicated that some of the planned activities to draw the community together included organising durbars to raise funds for the implementation of projects.

He appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians, philanthropists, and Civil Society Organizations to channel some of their development projects to the area.

As part of the mandate of assembly members under Article 35 clause six,(6 ) d. of the constitution on the decentralization agenda, it provides grassroots citizens participation in local governance and section 16(1) of the Local Government Act 936 required assembly members to maintain close contact with their Electoral area, consult the people on issues to be discussed in the assembly, collate their views, opinions and proposals for same.

Mr Abagre said the people of his Electoral area in the past, had mobilized resources both cash and kind to reconstruct broken culverts linking the Apuwongo and Yikene communities for easy movement.

