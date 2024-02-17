Nkwanta South MCE commits to restoring peace in municipality 

By Patience Tawiah, GNA

Nkwanta (O/R), Feb.17, GNA – Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, the newly confirmed Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region, has promised to prioritise peacebuilding and conflict resolution in all aspects of governance.

He said it was essential that the people reflected on the importance of peace and stability as a foothold for development in the Municipality.

The Nkwanta Township and its environs had, in recent times, been plagued by tribal conflicts, leading to loss of lives and property.

However, through the collective efforts of stakeholders, the people had managed to restore and maintain peace in the area.

Based on this background, Mr Gyimah said it was crucial to address the root causes of the conflict and work towards inclusive development.

Speaking after his confirmation as the MCE, he urged the chiefs and people to strive towards bridging the gaps in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities that often fuelled tensions and divisions.

Promoting social justice, equality, and inclusivity would create an environment where every citizen felt valued, respected, and empowered.

Mr Gyimah promised to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance, ensuring that the municipality’s affairs were conducted openly and inclusively.

He expressed appreciation to the chiefs, security, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, and religious leaders, who played a pivotal role in preserving peace at Nkwanta.

Mr Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament for Nkwanta, pleaded with the Government to consider fixing the deplorable roads in the area to end the suffering of commuters and traders and promote socio-economic activities.

He urged the Interior Ministry to set up a committee to probe the Nkwanta South conflict to bring lasting peace to the area.

