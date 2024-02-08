Nigeria sets date with Cote D’ Ivoire after dumping South Africa

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Feb. 08, GNA – Nigeria proved to be dominant side in matches against South Africa, as they beat them on penalties to advance to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

After a one all game in regulation time, and an additional 30 minutes, the match was pushed to shootouts which saw Nigeria win 4-2.

Stanley Nwabali of Nigeria was the hero of the day as he made two saves in the shoot outs to see his side make progress.

His two saves booked the Super Eagles’ passage to Sunday’s final, whilst Bafana Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams – who saved four penalties last round – was inconsolable as his AFCON dream died.

Nigeria would face either Cote d’Ivoire DR Congo on Sunday, hoping to capture their fourth African crown.

Nigeria made the early running in a cagey first half. The lively Iwobi brought the best from Williams, whose reflex save kept things goalless.

South Africa responded in kind, Evidence Makgopa curling just wide before Percy Tau was thwarted when clean through.

The tension ratcheted after the break as both keepers took center stage. Nwabali acrobatically denied Makgopa once more, while at the other end Williams stood firm to repel Osimhen.

That set the scene for high drama in the closing stages. Nigeria earned a 67th minute penalty when Osimhen was flattened, which Troost-Ekong converted emphatically.

South Africa were awarded a lifeline penalty instead, dispatched by Mokoena to end the game one all forcing it into extra time and penalty.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

