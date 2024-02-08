Host nation Cote D’ Ivoire beats DR Congo

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Feb. 08, GNA – Cote D’ Ivoire cruised to the finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a lone goal victory over DR Congo.

Sebastien Haller’s goal was the match winner after he flicked in Nicolas Pepe’s cross to break Congolese hearts.

Cote D’ Ivoire with this have now booked a place with Nigeria in an all West African finals on Sunday.

After struggling in their group, the Elephants have momentum despite unconvincing performances, but seems to have luck on their side as Cedric Bakambu had a goal disallowed.

But Haller’s quality shone through as he rifled home to book Cote d’Ivoire’s passage.

Nigeria would prove a sterner test, especially with Haller’s former teammates seeking vengeance.

But in this form, the striker threatens to inspire Ivory Coast to their first AFCON crown since 2015.

GNA

