NGO undertakes medical screening for deaf community in Tamale

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Feb 05, GNA – Cancer Care for Humanity International, an NGO, has undertaken free cervical cancer screening exercise for some members of the deaf community in Tamale.

It was to sensitise them on some of the causes, signs, and symptoms as well as measures to help prevent the disease.

Mrs Gifty Sarfo Annan, Oncology Nurse Specialist at Tamale Teaching Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Care for Humanity International, speaking during the exercise, said it formed part of its cancer awareness creation campaign to commemorate this year’s World Cancer Day.

She said over the years, the deaf community in the country had not received the needed medical care on issues of breast and cervical cancer resulting in loss of lives and other health complications.

She said the disease, which was normally caused by smoking, engaging with multiple sexual partners, compromised immune system among others was treatable when detected early.

She encouraged the deaf community to prioritise vaccination against human papillomavirus especially among children between nine to 14 years to reduce its spread.

A total of 36 women were screened at the end of the exercise with one person tested positive for cervical cancer and six others were suspected of same.

All the suspected cases have been referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Mrs Annan appealed for support especially for the one, who was positive, to ensure effective treatment began as early as possible to avoid any further complications.

Mr Issifu Abdul-Shakul, President, Northern Regional Association of the Deaf, commended Cancer Care for Humanity International for prioritising the deaf community saying the exercise would help to erase some of the misconceptions of cervical cancer among them.

