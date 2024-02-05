Motor rider dies in crash at Blacker junction

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Feb. 05, GNA – A motor rider suspected to be about 30 years-old, has been involved in a fatal accident with a tipper truck at Blacker junction in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

The tragic accident happened on Sunday, around 09:45 hours.

The remains of the deceased rider, who is yet to be identified, have since been deposited at the Apinto Government for preservation and autopsy.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that Shaibu Asante was the driver of the tipper truck with registration GN 691-21, and the deceased was riding an unregistered Boxer motorbike.

Both were traveling on the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway, but on reaching Blacker junction in the Tarkwa township, the truck and motorbike collided killing the rider instantly due to the severe head injury he suffered.

The suspect driver is currently in police custody assisting investigations, while the truck and motorbike have been impounded at the police yard pending testing.

