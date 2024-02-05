Coach Akwesi Appiah donates to Awudu Issaka Football Academy

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – James Akwesi Appiah former Black Stars Coach has donated two sets of jerseys, and 20 footballs to the Awudu Issaka Football Academy.

The items also included 20 cartons of Ekumfi Fruit Juice and an undisclosed amount of money.

Awudu Issaka Football Academy is a talent development center established by the former national star who shot to fame with his amazing skills at the 1995 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Ecuador.

The academy identifies and develop talents from the ages of 10 to 21.

The donation is to support the training and development of players and the academy.

Coach Akwesi Appiah commended the former national star for establishing the academy and contributing to national development.

He said after a close observation, he noticed that members of the academy have acquired basics in football.

“I took a keen look at the members of the senior side of the academy, and it was obvious they have been trained by a former player who understands the dynamics of the game.

“I am amazed at the kind training being given to the young ones here. This is how to develop players and I think Awudu should be supported to do more for the nation,” he added.

According to Coach Appiah he has been supporting some academies around the country, adding that it was an initiative supported by Ghana National Gas Company Limited.

Awudu Issak expressed appreciation to the former Black Stars Coach for supporting his outfit.

He said Coach Appiah has since the start of the academy provided financial support to them and was grateful.

“Coach Appiah has been providing us with financial support on regular basis. He has been one of the pillars of the academy,” he noted.

The Awudu Issaka Football Academy has over 100 players from ages 10 to 21, and has since contributed a lot of players various clubs within and outside the country.

