NGO supports pupils in Keta with reading and learning materials 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Feb. 5, GNA-A United States (US)-based Worldreader, a non-governmental Organization (NGO), has supported some pupils in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region with reading and learning materials.

The items, including novels, pencils, erasers, exercise books, and bags, were aimed at improving students’ reading and learning skills.

Madam Kezia Agbenyega, the Programmes Manager from Worldreader, during a short ceremony held at the Church of Pentecost Keta, told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was to motivate the young ones to adopt the habit of reading as well as learning.

She said the organisation, through the Keta Municipal Library, had organised a three-month-25 -book reading competition in basic schools across the area to inculcate the benefit of reading in students.

“We gave them books in two different languages which are English and Ewe to prioritise the mother tongue, ‘L1’ which is one of the most important languages,” she stated.

She stated that the NGO had since 2010, been supportive of students in reading through their Worldreader-app to enhance and contribute to quality education in the country.

Mr Kenneth Dodoo, Chairman of Keta Municipal Library, on his part, commended the donors for the kind gesture.

He urged parents to cooperate with the intended programme.

“Worldreader has been so supportive to us by providing some tablets with their books installed in it for students to read at the library.”

Mr Dela Odamson, the librarian, also told the GNA that the library was faced with many challenges which include inadequate tables and chairs, an ICT center, a library van, a modern library block, and others.

He lamented how some educational programmes were meant for the area but had been taken to other regions due to the dilapidated structures they faced.

Mr Odamson also appealed to individuals, philanthropists, institutions, parents, and the government to come to their aid.

GNA

