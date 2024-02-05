Adenta NPP Parliamentary candidate donates to Federation of Disabled

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Feb. 05, GNA – Madam Akosua Manu, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Adenta Constituency has called for support for the less-privileged in society so that they can contribute their quota to national development.

She said they could only achieve their aim of contributing to the national development if they were offered the needed support from Ghanaians.

Madam Manu, who also the Deputy Chief Executive of the National Youth Authority made the call when she donated wheelchairs, clutches and white canes to the Adenta branch of the Ghana Federation of Disabled (GFD) in Accra.

She said the donation to the federation was in fulfilment of a promise she made at a meeting with them.

“I was touched by the plight of the members of the federation, and I decided to come to their aid by donating my quota to them and that would continue to support them in the ensuing years,” the Parliamentary candidate said.

‘My aim is to make a positive impact on the lives of the individuals and communities in the Constituency,’ Madam Manu added.

Since her election as the parliamentary candidate, she had been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, mentoring and community development.

Madam Manu has also organised more than 10 free medical screenings in some communities in the constituency.

Mr Lawrence Abban, Chairman of the Adenta branch of the Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled thanked Madam Manu for her kind gesture and called for more support for the federation.

