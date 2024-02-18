NGO presents educational materials to Basic Schools in North Tongu District 

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Mepe (V/R), Feb. 18, GNA – Bold To Defend, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has presented some teaching and learning materials to Basic schools in the North Tongu District.

The items included exercise books, pens, pencils, and footballs, to promote education in schools after the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Mr Umar Harris, an executive member of the group who led the delegation to make the donation stated that they were poised to enhance quality education in the country, hence the need to offer their support to the students who were affected by the Akosombo spillage.

He indicated that his NGO would endeavor to support the students in the North Tongu District to scale up in education.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu Constituency received the items on behalf of the schools.

He thanked the NGO for the efforts and gave the assurance that the items would be distributed to the students in the constituency.

GNA

