NDC inaugurates Western North Regional youth working committee  

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Sefwi-Bodi (WN/R), Feb. 20, GNA – Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has constituted and inaugurated a 42-member Western North Regional Youth Working Committee to mobilize and strategize for victory in the December 7 general elections.

The Committee, which was constituted and inaugurated after a three-day orientation and capacity building conference for the party’s youth wing, at Bodi, is made up of representatives from all the nine constituencies of the Region.

Mr Michael Aidoo, NDC Western North Regional Chairman, stated that the party belonged to the youth, hence the need to train and empower them to ensure they collectively helped to bring the party back to power.

He tasked the Committee to remain united and perform their duties efficiently and effectively to achieve its set objectives.

Mr Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, a member of the NDC legal team, said the 2024 elections was a must win for the NDC and that the party could not afford to lose in the Western North Region.

He charged the youth to form groups in every community to propagate the good policies of Former President John Dramani Mahama to help persuade the people to vote for him and the NDC.

Mr Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bodi, who spoke on behalf of the other NDC MPs in the region, said the party could not win the elections without the support and active participation of the youth, “… so you must adopt the retail campaign to explain the policies of the party at the grassroots in order to make the party attractive to the electorate.”

Mr Frederick Asante, Western North Regional NDC Youth Organiser, expressed the readiness of the youth wing to work hard to ensure victory for the party coke December 7.

He lauded the national executive members who graced the occasion and said their presence had motivated the youth to go an extra mile to ensure victory for the NDC in the December polls.

Mr Prince Ofori Nkrumah, Chairman of the Committee, on behalf of the members pledged their commitment to work hard to ensure victory for the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates in the Region.

GNA

