Elected PM calls on members to serve devoid of partisan politics 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 20, GNA – Mr Derek Kwame Adzoe, the newly elected Presiding Member (PM) of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly has called on members to carry out their mandates without partisan politics.

He noted that the members devoid of partisan politics, would be able to lobby for development projects from all quarters for the betterment of their various electoral areas.

Mr Adzoe polled a total of 18 out of the 26 cast votes to win against his contender Mr Adam Rafui in the second run-off of the elections.

He pledged to work in harmony with all Assembly members and relevant stakeholders to advance the vision of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

Mr Adzoe urged the members to team up with various unit committees, traditional rulers and other major players and initiate development projects.

He said he would ensure the renovation and refurbishment of the assembly hall to a befitting status as proposed by the previous assembly to enable members to deliver on our mandates. in a very conducive environment.

Mr Adzoe who was sworn-in by the Hohoe Municipal Magistrate, John Evans Ocran, took the Oath of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy.

GNA

