Muslim World League donates to flood victims in Volta Region

By Caleb Kuleke

Mepe (V/R), Feb. 09, GNA – Muslim World League, an International Islamic Non-Governmental Organisation under the Government of Saudi Arabia, has donated some relief supplies to the Akosombo Dam flood victims in the Volta Region.

A total of 1000 flood victims from Mepe, Battor, Sogakope and Adidome in the North, South and Central Tongu districts benefited from the supplies, which included bags of rice and sugar, milk, cooking oil, sugar, mackerel and spaghetti.

Dr Mohammed Bashir Adam, the Country Director of the League, said the gesture was through collaboration and a shared commitment to the well-being of those communities.

It underscored the Organisation’s core mandate of supporting people facing adversity and emphasised its commitment to alleviating suffering without discrimination.

Dr Adam said the League’s approach to disaster relief was characterised by its dedication to the principles of centrism and moderation, eschewing extremism, violence and exclusion.

He said the organisation extended its reach to anyone in need, regardless of their religious or ethnic background as it recognised the importance of humanitarian aid.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, commended the Organisation for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to alleviate the plight of the people.

He said measures were being taken to resettle them and restore their livelihoods, adding that the Government was trying to provide resettlement for the victims to lessen their suffering.

Dr Letsa revealed that the Ministry of Housing was working towards providing the resettlement, while the ministries of Agriculture and Aquaculture would be visiting the area to discuss ways to restore their livelihoods.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, expressed gratitude to the League for the support.

He said the second impacted person’s resettlement site was completed and slated to open on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

GNA

