Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, two others sign 2024 performance contract

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Feb. 09, GNA – The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), together with the 33 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and their Coordinating Directors, have signed the 2024 performance contract as a clear manifestation of their commitment to duty.

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, at the signing ceremony in Koforidua, said the performance contract formed part of the Performance Management System (PMS), which aimed to ensure improved productivity at the regional and district levels.

He said it was a key mechanism in the PMS to set goals, bearing in mind that the contract had become a force for the management and staff of the RCC and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to know what was expected of them.

He highlighted the importance of them going back and arranging meetings in their respective assemblies, where staff would be guided through the indicators for achieving the deliverables.

Mr John A. Donkor, the Chief Director at the RCC said the Local Government Service in 2015 implemented performance contract and subsequent assessments had been conducted to identify areas that required immediate attention.

Mr Ndinga Nborinyi, the Dean of the Municipal and District Coordinating Directors in the Eastern Region, was confident that with the support of the MDCEs and other staff, as well as the requisite resources, they could achieve their best.

Mr Cyril Dzinyanu Xatse, the Head of Human Resources at the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, said his ambition for the RCC and the entire region was for it to be ranked among the top regions during the performance contract assessment. The Municipal and District Assemblies that took part in the event were Birim Central, Asuogyaman, Atiwa East, Denkyembour, Birim South, New Juaben South, Fanteakwa, and Kwahu East Assemblies.

GNA

