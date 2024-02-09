St Teresa College of Education holds matriculation

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 9, GNA – The St Teresa College of Education, Hohoe (TERESCO) has held a matriculation ceremony for students for the 2023/24 academic year.

The 233 matriculants include 53 Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood, 114 Bachelor of Education (Primary Education) and 66 Junior High School Home Economics students.

Professor Mrs Scholastica W. Azuah, Principal of the College, said the institution was prepared to take the matriculants through the all-important journey to becoming world class educators.

“St Teresa College of Education is here to nurture the skills and talents within you to become the best teachers you can be,” she said.

She said the role of teachers was to impact on the lives of others and so the matriculants, should uphold that responsibility through their passion, creativity, knowledge and care, to transform lives.

The College was a centre of excellence for developing world-class morally upright female teachers for Ghana and beyond and the management and staff remained committed to achieving that vision, Prof Azuah said.

She called on the matriculants to be engaging students as they participated actively in lectures and co-curricular activities.

She asked them to follow all processes, policies and codes of conduct instituted for the smooth functioning of the College.

Prof Azuah reminded them that their first responsibility was sincere commitment to their education and urged them to attend classes regularly and be punctual.

She said they must meet assignment deadlines, give their studies the topmost priority, develop a discipline schedule and manage their time effectively.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

