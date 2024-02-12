MTN Ghana empowers KNUST students at Success Africa Summit

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Feb. 12, GNA – MTN Ghana has engaged students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on how to leverage on its digital platforms to shape their entrepreneurial skills.

The students were engaged at the 17th edition of the Success Africa Summit, held at the university’s campus in Kumasi, which served as a mentorship platform.

It was put together by the LEC Group, an educational hub focused on organising conferencing and training for the youths and sought to inspire and provoke greatness in young people by creating opportunities for them to connect with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and accomplished personalities.

Since its commencement in 2008, organisers of the summit have been touring various university campuses across the country and parts of Africa to shape the lives of students as they prepare to navigate the labour market after school.

Being the main sponsors for the 2024 Summit, officials of MTN Ghana were on hand at the KNUST edition to interact with the over 1000 participants on its products and services.

Mr Samuel Andoh, the Territory Sales Controller for MTN Ghana, walked the participants through the benefits of using their various innovative products and services such as My MTN, MoMo and Ayoba Apps for the convenience.

“All you need is a smart phone to help you get these apps on your device to access numerous resources on the internet, while protecting your money through the MoMo app.”

He also touted how one could still chat, watch videos and get updates for free on the Ayoba App even without data.

Mr Andoh also spoke about MoMo fraud and urged the students not to entertain any call from any source apart from 0243300000, which was the only number on which MTN contacts its customers.

Mr Albert Prempeh Kusi, Executive Director of LEC Group, said his outfit believed the future of Africa was for young people and that they were committed to providing the platform to mentor the youth.

“Participants will be walking away with tools, knowledge and information that can enhance their lives,” he noted.

He disclosed that over 250,000 students had already been impacted since the inception of the summit in 2008 and was looking forward to visiting about 15 universities this year.

