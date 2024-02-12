Eleven-member board to facilitate Dzelukofe Library Project inaugurated

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), Feb. 12, GNA – An 11-member management board that will facilitate the construction of a state-of-the-art library at Dzelukofe in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has been inaugurated.

The facility would be built on a 0.34-acre land near the Keta Senior High Technical School and would have a conference hall, library complex, museum, and other facilities.

The idea was hatched by the chiefs and people of Dzelukofe and the committee responsible for hosting the 2023 edition of the Mini Hogbetsotso Durbar.

Funds would be raised towards the construction of the edifice.

Togbi Agbeshie Awusu, the Awadada of Anlo, who inaugurated the Board, asked them to do their best for a successful execution of the project, while commending the Mini Durbar Committee for initiating the library concept.

Togbi Dzelu IV, Chairman of the Mini Durbar Committee and member of the Board, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the project was a dream come true and gave the assurance that the members would do a diligent work.

Mr Siegfried Sedziafa, a member of the Board, said about 70 per cent of preliminary works had been done, including site plan, architectural drawing and the land secured and called for support from the Anlo natives.

GNA

