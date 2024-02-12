Development Chief of Edelesuazo calls for unity for accelerated development  

By P.K. Yankey,

Edelesuazo (W/R), Feb. 12, GNA – Nana Akua Anokowa I, the newly installed development Chief of the Edelesuazo community, has called on residents in the community to rally behind her to foster peace and unity to accelerate development in the area.

She said unity was the surest way through which they could realise the development they desired as a people; hence it was necessary for them to be united for that purpose.

As the development chief, she would lead the people to more developmental projects to modernize the community.

Nana Anokowa I, known in private life as Madam Judith Korsah, a professional nurse, made the call during her installation ceremony at Edelesuazo in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region.

Touting some of her development initiatives, she indicated that she had so far rolled out an apprenticeship programme for about 20 young girls to equip them with self-employable skills in the community among others.

Nana Anokowa I, thanked the family and community for the confidence reposed in her to champion the development of the community and said she would do more to help grow the area.

Madam Catherine Abenlemah Afeku, a former Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, charged the newly installed development chief to channel more efforts into girl-child education with special reference to Technical, Vocational, and Education Training.

She donated 10 sewing machines as part of efforts to support apprenticeship training for young girls in Edelesuazo.

Mr Isaac Kofi Sorpka, Nzema-East Municipal Police Commander, encouraged the newly installed development chief to work assiduously to ensure peace and development in the area.

